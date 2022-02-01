Dele Alli wants to be ‘happy’ again after Everton move

Dele Alli said he wanted to rediscover the joy of playing football after securing a move to Frank Lampard’s Everton in an effort to revive his faltering career.

The England midfielder signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park, bringing his seven-year stay at Tottenham to an end late in the transfer window, which closed on Monday.

Alli, 25, was a member of Gareth Southgate’s 2018 World Cup squad but has struggled under a succession of managers at Spurs in recent seasons and fallen out of the England reckoning.

“I’ve had a few good conversations with him (Lampard) already and he’s a player I’ve admired watching his whole career,” Alli told Sky Sports.

