Dele Alli wants to be ‘happy’ again after Everton move
Dele Alli said he wanted to rediscover the joy of playing football after securing a move to Frank Lampard’s Everton in an effort to revive his faltering career.
The England midfielder signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park, bringing his seven-year stay at Tottenham to an end late in the transfer window, which closed on Monday.
Alli, 25, was a member of Gareth Southgate’s 2018 World Cup squad but has struggled under a succession of managers at Spurs in recent seasons and fallen out of the England reckoning.
“I’ve had a few good conversations with him (Lampard) already and he’s a player I’ve admired watching his whole career,” Alli told Sky Sports.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Mata
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us