Delegates of FIMBank recently attended GTR Commodities, an event providing an industry forum for networking and discussion on the key issues impacting the global commodities market, from financing trends to geopolitical factors, sector profiles, risk management strategies, sustainability issues and the key role of technology.

This one-day event took place in Geneva and provided insights through a series of informative discussions, debates and case studies, in which networking opportunities provided access to over 100 companies. Such are engaged in the commodity finance business, including trading companies, multinationals, financial institutions and service providers.

During the event, FIMBank CEO Murali Subramanian discussed ship lifecycle financing, delving into the important role shipping plays for trade finance. The theme was discussed in a wide context with reference made to the global economy and its impact on the different parties involved. This was tied in to the roles that financial institutions play, where the FIMBank CEO discussed current trends and the outlook for banks operating in the shipping sphere.

“GTR Commodities allows the effective exchange of insights from industry specialists in the trade finance realm. Being a trade finance specialist institution, it is of importance that we are constantly abreast of developments and trends in this sector” said Subramanian.