Opposition leader Adrian Delia on Thursday accused government MPs of abdicating their responsibility to the country by putting personal and partisan interests first and foremost.

In a message, the PN leader said Malta was the only country in the history of Europe where the Office of the Prime Minister was investigated regarding the assassination of a journalist.

The Attorney General, he said, had publicly declared that he could breach fundamental human rights, the Constitution and a European Convention.

The country had a Police Commissioner who protected criminals and a Prime Minister who kept him there.

He noted that 84% of members of the European Parliament backed a resolution calling on Joseph Muscat to resign immediately.

Dr Delia said that after he publicly appealed to the President on Thursday to remove the Prime Minister, he held a meeting with him on Friday afternoon.

At the end of the meeting, the Office of the President issued a statement saying that the President did not have the legal power to do so for as long as the Prime Minister enjoyed the support of a majority of MPs.

Dr Delia said it was clear and evident that the Opposition was doing its duty and so was the President. It was also evident that government MPs were abdicating from their responsibility going against their oath and putting partisan and personal interests first and foremost.

He said he was putting the political and constitutional burden on government MPs in the best interests of the country.