Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech have both been deemed fit to run for the Nationalist Party leadership, the head of the Candidates Commission Colin Bowman has confirmed.

His declaration made on Monday night on Net Television, fuelled confusion as it was interpreted as being the all-clear for the two contenders on the strength of the due diligence process probing their finances and business interests.

The announcement took many by surprise as last Friday the commission issued a statement saying there would be no declaration as to whether Delia and Grech would have satisfied the minimum due diligence criteria to contest.

However, a party spokesman on Tuesday clarified that Bowman's conclusion did not refer to the due diligence itself but the other required qualities outlined in the statute such as being of integrity, honest and only motivated by the desire to serve the people and the country.

Apart from appearing before the commission, Delia and Grech were asked to submit a series of documents outlining their business interests, personal finances and assets.

Bowman’s announcement that both candidates had been deemed fit also fuelled confusion as he also said that the due diligence process was far from concluded.

The head of the commission confirmed that Delia and Grech will this week be requested to make further submissions, in order for the panel vetting their credentials to have the full picture of the situation. He said the process could take until the third week of September, which is the full six weeks provided for in the statute.

Bowman said the aim of this due diligence was to give a snapshot of each contender. However, it has not yet been decided if the final report would be published for the benefit of the party members who will be electing the next leader.

General secretary Francis Zammit Dimech told Times of Malta that in the wake of the position publicly taken by the two contenders he was in favour of the publication of the full due diligence report.

The decision not to disqualify any of the two contenders in case they fail the due diligence was taken to avoid the risk of having a one-horse race.

Furthermore, it was also argued that the due diligence proviso was meant to come into force after the general election and not for an unprecedented contest being held in the middle of the legislature in which the incumbent was in the race.