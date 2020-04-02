Opposition leader Adrian Delia has called for a criminal investigation into the controversial hospitals concessions deal saying those responsible for “betraying the Maltese people” should be brought to justice.

Addressing a news conference at the party headquarters, Delia also pointed his finger at Finance Minister Edward Scicluna saying he must shoulder responsibility as his duty was to take care of the taxpayers’ money.

Under this concession, awarded in 2016, Vitals Global Healthcare were given three State hospitals – Karin Grech, St Luke’s and Gozo – and had bound themselves to invest heavily and to make available more than 800 additional beds. None of the promised projects materialised but taxpayers had already forked around €250 million, Delia said.

Delia also denounced the deal on grounds that last August, government agreed to insert a clause under which, if it had to rescind the agreement, it would have to pay a €100 million fine.

“Such illegal, immoral and corrupt deal is unique in the world as the Maltese people must pay this fine if Steward [who succeeded Vitals in 2018] fails to meet their contractual obligation,” the Opposition leader remarked.

He added that a €6 million bonus given to Vitals chief Ram Tumuluri should be taken back by the government and used to finance the expense for the acquisition of ventilators.

Concern on buses and factories

Health Shadow Minister Stephen Spiteri warned that failing to act on time, as in the “belated” decision to close the country’s ports and airports, could place the health service under too much strain. In turn, this could place people’s lives at risk, he said.

Spiteri described as “contradictory” decision to keep the bus service and factories running while introducing fines for anybody congregating in groups of four or more.

Finance Minister can no longer hide

MP Mario de Marco described the hospitals concession agreement as a textbook case of how not to hand public-private partnerships, public procurement and contracts.

He said the finance minister could no longer hide under the excuse of not having been involved in the deal, as he was ultimately responsible to ensure that the taxpayers’ money was being spent well.

“Had he done his job properly he would not have permitted this deal to forge ahead,” de Marco said.