The government has been urged to come up with a special aid package for Gozo businesses affected by the coronavirus economic slowdown.

Opposition leader Adrian Delia told a press conference on Monday that Gozo was being particularly hit hard because its economy was heavily dependant on tourism, which had ground to a halt. The danger of job losses was therefore very real.

It was a shame, Delia said, that the government did not consult Gozo Business Chamber and the Gozo Tourism Association about their concerns in the current situation.

Delia said Gozitans were also suffering the consequences of the government’s decision to hand the only hospital on the island to the private sector. The island had not benefited in any way from the deal and the promised 450 new hospital beds had not materialised.

The press conference was also addressed by Chris Said, shadow minister for Gozo, and MP Kevin Cutajar.

They reiterated the PN’s calls for the government to immediately reduce utility rates, delay the payment of fees and give financial aid to businesses to prevent layoffs.

