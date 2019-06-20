Adrian Delia on Thursday night accused his estranged wife of lying when she claimed in court that banks had warned him about the possibility of suspending five home loans after he missed mortgage payments.

Nicole Vella de Fremeaux said in a judicial protest filed on Thursday – two days before her husband is due to face PN councillors in a vote of confidence – that she had received warning letters from both HSBC and Bank of Valletta. The letters were about outstanding payments on the home loans, a missed standing order, €25,000 outstanding on two credit cards as well as a balance of €19,000 in utility bills.

Last January, Times of Malta reported that Dr Delia had ongoing financial commitments amounting to more than €9,000 a month, from spousal maintenance payments to school fees for his children, loan repayments and the lease of a car.

Claims filed in court

In court documents obtained by Times of Malta, Dr Vella de Fremeaux said she had sent Dr Delia an e-mail about five letters she had received from HSBC informing her of the missed home loan repayments and that he had assured her that he had regularised the position.

But when she checked with the bank, she discovered that he had “lied to her” as nothing had been paid and the May and June repayments, amounting to a total of €7,641, were still due.

Dr Delia and his wife are currently in court.

She said HSBC had also been in touch with Dr Delia over a €2,000 overdraft facility. The bank said that despite a number of letters and several phone calls, the overdraft had not yet been paid off, so it would be charging him additional interest.

Moreover, Dr Delia had not paid the monthly instalment over the €25,000 due on two credit cards so the bank gave him one day to pay it or it would cancel the cards.

Dr Vella de Fremeaux also received a letter from BOV after an €835 standing order from his account could not be processed due to insufficient funds.

In her judicial protest, Dr Vella de Fremeaux said the bank had warned her it could suspend the home loans due to the outstanding balances, with the possibility that the Siġġiewi matrimonial home could be taken over by the bank and sold through a court auction.

In addition, water and electricity at their home could be suspended due to failed payments of bills.

Dr Delia’s estranged wife complained that her husband’s “irresponsible and abusive behaviour” was putting her and her children’s livelihood at risk.

She called on Dr Delia to regularise his position with the banks and held him responsible for any damage she and their children were suffering.

She also said marriage mediation proceedings had failed so she would be filing separation proceedings before the Family Court.

Adrian Delia insists that he has paid his dues as they cropped up.

Delia slams 'malicious attack'

The PN leader said it was an outright lie that bankers had threatened him with repossession of his home and that he did not effect payments due. In fact he did, he said in a statement issued through the party.

“Unfortunately, this is yet another personal and malicious attack on the eve of an important vote by a blogger who has been relentlessly trying to attack his credibility since he was elected leader,” the party said, referring to Manuel Delia’s blog. The issue, it said, emerged due to Dr Delia not personally receiving the payment notices in time albeit once he received them, he made those payments with immediate effect.

“As a matter of fact, he effected the requested payment of €7,­­500 before due date of the 20th July, specifically on the 17th of July. As per second payment due of €800, it was also effected on the same date.”

Additional reporting by Edwina Brincat.