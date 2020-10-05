PN leader Bernard Grech was symbolically handed the keys to his office at PN headquarters by his predecessor Adrian Delia on Monday.

Grech said in a Facebook post that he thanked Delia for his service as party and opposition leader.

He said they discussed Delia's future role, but he gave no details.

Grech beat Delia by almost 70% in a leadership election concluded on Saturday.

In a separate Facebook post, Delia said he would help Grech to avoid the difficulties he had faced.

In wishing him well, he said he was renewing his commitment to 'genuine Nationalists'.

"What I believe in has not changed, and I will not stop fighting for what I believe in," he said.

Delia was back in parliament as usual on Monday but is expected to be succeeded by Grech as Opposition leader on Wednesday.