Opposition leader Adrian Delia is consulting experts over whether he should publish the Egrant inquiry report handed to him by the Attorney General earlier in the day after a decision of the constitutional court.

Speaking in a televised message on Monday, he said experts whom he had consulted had concluded that there was nothing in the court's decision or the law which prevented him from publishing the report.

He was now, therefore, considering whether there were reasons stemming from the content of the report which justified it not being published in its entirety.

Dr Delia referred to the long court battle for the report to be finally handed to him.

He said the court's decision on Monday confirmed that the Attorney General had broken the law by not handing him a copy of the report immediately.

He reiterated his call for the Attorney General to resign immediately.

"This is no longer only about errors of omission but also about actually breaking the law," he said.

This case, he said, further confirmed how the national institutions have been overrun by the government. The Attorney General was supposed to act in the interests of the people, but he had acted in the partisan interests of the government.

Constitutional reforms were urgently needed for this situation not to be repeated in the future.

Dr Delia hit out at the Cabinet, saying that the fact that they had, for years, backed Prime Minister Joseph Muscat as well as (former chief of staff) Keith Schembri and the Attorney General meant that they were the problem and could never be part of the solution.

Dr Delia referred to his intention to publish the report and said that in line with the court's judgement, he would make responsible use of the information handed to him.

He said the court's decision in the morning was a battle won by the people in the war against organised crime and the Nationalist Party would continue to battle for justice and truth to prevail, in the interests of the country and future generations.