The festive season should bring with it a sense of hope that the country can pull itself out of the current political crisis, Opposition leader Adrian Delia said on Sunday.

Addressing a political gathering in Senglea, Dr Delia said that public trust in the institutions had been eroded.

“People need to trust that when they go to the police, things will be done properly… people need to know that they don’t have to be corrupt to make a living,” he said.

Dr Delia pledged that with a Nationalist government in office, “you won’t need to be a N r3ationalist to be treated fairly”.

This, he said, was why his message for the festive season was one of hope, that the country can start to turn things around.

Dr Delia also weighed in on the publication of the full Egrant report last week.

The 1,500-page report was released in its entirety after Dr Delia won his legal battle to be handed a copy.

The report, he said, told a tale of corruption and criminality in the highest office in Malta.

High ranking members of the Labour government, he said, had long known what the report says, which in turn made them accomplices.



On the other hand, there was no member of the PN that had been named or implicated in the report.