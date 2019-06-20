PN leader Adrian Delia is in Brussels for a meeting of the European Popular Party, of which the PN forms part. The meeting will be held on Thursday.

He is accompanied by PN international secretary Roselyn Borg Knight.

The meeting will be held hours before a summit meeting of EU heads of government which is expected to focus on the future strategy of the EU and nominations to the key posts of the EU.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat will be attending the summit,