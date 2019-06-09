It was reported in the Times of Malta and other media sources that the leader of the Opposition, Adrian Delia, has been given an ultimatum by the majority of PN MPs, to find a way to resign within days. He is being blamed for the disastrous state the PN finds itself in at present, after the latest humilia­ting defeat suffered by the PN in both the European Parliament and the local council elections.

To be fair to Dr Delia, this hu­miliating defeat could not be avoided since the former PN leader Simon Busuttil, together with his clan of former PN cabinet members, was working against his leadership of the party.

I am convinced that Dr Busuttil’s faction were actually pleased with the result, believing that it could only help their efforts to oust Dr Delia from the leadership of the party.

Dr Delia had naively believed that he could finally convince Dr Busuttil’s faction to pull the same rope with him, for the good of the party.

But Dr Busuttil’s faction would have none of it. Dr Delia’s call to Dr Busuttil to withdraw from the PN’s parliamentary group, as a result of the Egrant report findings, was never forgotten nor forgiven by Dr Busuttil and his faction.

If anyone hopes that getting rid of Dr Delia will solve the PN’s problems, I believe the contrary will happen. Let’s see if I am right again.