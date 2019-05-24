Opposition leader Adrian Delia should have at least “two to three” members of staff to help him do his parliamentary work, PN deputy leader David Agius argued in parliament on Wednesday.

Dr Agius asked why the Speaker, the Prime Minister, and all other ministers had government staff to assist them with their parliamentary duties when the Opposition Leader did not.

The Speaker and the Leader of the Opposition were constitutionally “almost on the same level,” he argued, saying the government did not want to give the Opposition the necessary resources to do its job.

Members of parliament’s House Business Committee debated the proposal heatedly but failed to reach agreement. The Committee was discussing Parliament’s financial plan for 2019-2021.

Leader of the House Chris Fearne pointed out that none of Dr Delia’s predecessors as Opposition Leader had parliamentary staff to help them and argued that the duties and responsibilities of Opposition Leaders had not increased.

However, he appeared to be open to considering the possibility, as part of a change to give all MPs parliamentary assistance to carry out of their duties.

Dr Agius also asked whether a suggestion by Commissioner for Standards in Public Life George Hyzler to increase the honoraria MPs received would be entertained, as it was absent from the financial plan.

Dr Fearne was quick to clarify that the suggestion had not come from the government, but that the Finance Ministry’s allocation to the House of Representatives would be “topped-up” should a decision be made to increase honoraria.

Arrangements for MP Kevin Cutajar

The issue of providing support to Opposition MP Kevin Cutajar was also raised. Speaker Anġlu Farrugia explained that efforts were already underway to ensure that Dr Cutajar - who is blind - is assured transport to and from Parliament, and arrangements were already in place to provide scanned versions of papers laid and to implement the use of Braille.

The House Business Committee agreed that Parliament would rise for its summer recess following a final debate on July 17.