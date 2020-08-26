Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia has written to the party's electoral commission saying he has no objection to rival leadership candidate Bernard Grech being given space on the PN media even before the due diligence process is completed.

Delia said he had received a request from Grech to be allocated space on the PN media.

Although the PN administrative council had decided that media space would only be allocated when the due diligence process was completed and the candidates were formally declared, Delia said he had no objection to space being provided earlier.

Delia said he had also asked the electoral committee to organise debates between him and Grech on the PN media once their candidatures were confirmed.

In this way, the party members could better understand the vision of the candidates.

Delia's letter comes two days after a party spokesman defended Delia's use of party funds for Facebook adverts promoting his three-year stint at the helm.

A party spokesman on Monday refuted the suggestion that this practice amounted to abuse of power. He said the PN leadership campaign had not yet started, as both Delia and Grech were yet to be officially declared as candidates.