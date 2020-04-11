Opposition leader Adrian Delia urged the country to remain united in the face of the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic, in a recorded Easter address on Saturday.

"Now more than ever, our ability to fight, hinges on our capacity to work together, together as a people and a country," Dr Delia said.

"Let's work together to save lives, to save businesses, to save jobs so when the time comes and life returns back to normal, we would be first to market and in a real position to rebuild our economy. Together we can emerge from this situation stronger than ever."

The Nationalist Party leader said his party had proposed initiatives that directly addressed people's economic and social needs to ensure that nobody was left behind.

He said the PN had called for stringent measures even before COVID-19 was first reported in Malta, including calling for borders to be closed at an early stage to contain the spread, and ensuring that hospitals were well-equipped to face the challenges ahead.

"We stressed that immediate aid be given to support our economy with all the possible means," he said.

"Workers, businesses, entrepreneurs and families alike. We proposed initiatives for all levels of society, the closure of schools, the limitation of direct contact in our communities and the cancellation of all public events and gatherings. We know that this is not easy, but it is the safest option given the circumstances."

Dr Delia thanked doctors, nurses, pharmacists, law enforcement officers and other front-line workers, as well as business owners, employees and self-employed people, while urging everyone to "stay home and keep safe".