Opposition leader Adrian Delia has called on the government to introduce door-to-door deliveries of food and medicines to the elderly to minimise the risk of COVID-19 coronavirus contagion to this vulnerable group.

Addressing a news conference at party headquarters, Delia welcomed government’s decision to close schools which he said had been long overdue.

“Three days ago the prime minister tried to play down the situation saying it was not the bubonic plague, but now he has realised the situation is very serious,” Delia said.

While expressing his disappointment that the government had repeatedly refused to involve the Opposition in its planning, he said the Nationalist Party was taking the initiative through the setting up of an internal task force and group of experts. These had issued a number of recommendations which he was putting forward to the government:

Food and medicine to the elderly

The PN is proposing the door-to-door delivery of food and medicine to the elderly - who were most prone to have serious complications from this virus - so as not to venture outdoor, thus minimising the risk of contagion. Delia said that if need be the government could use the army, and expand the meals on wheels services.

Public sector

The PN is proposing that all civil servants who have the possibility to work from home do so with immediate effect. Delia said that with such a measure most of the 50,000 civil servants would have no need to commute to work, thus reducing the risk.

Quarantine leave

Government must compensate businesses for the impact of the quarantine leave and roll out incentives to compensate for the economic slowdown. Moreover, he said government should not hesitate to extend quarantine requirements to all arrivals from countries affected by the virus, should it be necessary.

Delia also called on the government to suspend the parliamentary agenda and discuss the measures required to face the forthcoming challenges, like those being experienced in neighbouring counties.

“This is a time to plan together to rise to the challenges,” the Opposition leader said.

PN postponing events

Earlier on Thursday the PN said it is postponing all events until April 2 in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.