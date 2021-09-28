Steward Healthcare has handed a court a report consisting of 76 photos of works undertaken since Gozo General Hospital, St Luke’s Hospital and Karin Grech Hospital were privatised.

The photos form part of evidence in the case instituted by former Opposition Leader Adrian Delia challenging the controversial 2015 privatisation deal.

The photo-report was presented by James Grima, former head of facilities management at Gozo hospital, who was appointed director once Steward took over the concession from Vitals Global Healthcare in 2018.

The images in the report referred to various projects undertaken since the inception of the concession in 2016 up to July. Some of the works are still ongoing, the director explained.

Delia ridicules evidence

In a reaction to the report, Delia uploaded some of the photos on his Facebook wall, saying they were the only evidence put forward by the concessionaire “as though by way of proving how funds were spent.”

That evidence “spoke for itself,” he said.

“Today they put forward evidence showing that they are thieves.”

In a previous court sitting, documents presented by a Planning Authority representative indicated that little progress appeared to have been made since 2017 in infrastructural works at the privatised hospitals, with some development permits having since expired and others close to expiry.

Delia is arguing that Vitals and Steward failed to fulfil contractual obligations of that deal and since important milestones had been missed, the hospitals were to be “given back to the people.”

The case before the First Hall, Civil Court, presided over by Mr Justice Francesco Depasquale, continues in November.

Lawyers Edward and Nicholas DeBono are assisting the applicant.