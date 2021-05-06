Adrian Delia on Thursday urged his supporters to stay away from PN headquarters while the party's executive this evening discusses the latest public spate he has had with fellow MP Jason Azzopardi.

Earlier this week the former PN leader called on Azzopardi to publish messages he claimed to have linking him to murder suspect Yorgen Fenech and explain how he had access to them since he is not a member of the police force.

He also challenged Azzopardi to admit whether he had turned to "independent media" to publish deception on their front pages, and to provide proof backing claims that Delia was in Fenech’s pocket.

Delia was reacting to a post by Azzopardi who on Monday was awarded €1,000 in libel damages over allegations made on Facebook by Vincent Borg, known as Ċensu l-Iswed, that the politician used to meet “a working girl at Portomaso”.

Back then Azzopardi was one of the biggest critics of Delia’s leadership of the PN and had even suggested that Delia was a "Trojan horse".

PN general secretary Francis Zammit Dimech subsequently said the executive would meet to discuss the violation of party rules through the public squabble.

In a Facebook post early on Thursday afternoon Delia said he was grateful to the people who had offered their support.

He said he wanted to tell those who planned to turn up at party HQ to follow proceedings quietly from their homes.

"I believe that in the interests of the party there needs to be a serious, honest discussion in a tranquil environment within the organs of the party," he wrote.

"I believe that those who really seek the good of the party will make the wise choices. I believe that whoever is right will be shown as such through persuasion and truth will prevail," Delia said.