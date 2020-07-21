PN leader Adrian Delia is sowing division within the party instead of assuming his political responsibilities and quietly stepping aside, the majority group of MPs which opposes him said on Tuesday.

It observed in a statement that since Delia lost votes of confidence in the party executive and the parliamentary group, his reaction was one which created further division.

Over the past few days, Delia had requested disciplinary proceedings against members of the PN youth movement who expressed an opinion; attacked several Nationalist MPs on state TV and used the party's media to threaten those who disagreed with him, saying they had no place in the Nationalist Party.

"Delia's attitude and actions are not worthy of a leader of the Nationalist Party," the group said.

"Adrian Delia is creating division in the Nationalist Party instead of assuming political responsibilities and going quietly."

The group said that in contrast, it wanted to see unity in the PN. It wanted people with different characters and ideas to get together to restore the Nationalist Party to a political force. This was what the people expected.

The group said that along with solidarity and support to the members of the MZPN, it was also committing itself to ensure that young people were at the helm of the PN "once the change of PN leadership takes place."

The group said the PN was at a crossroads. The choice was between an honest party leader who brought together a young, united and ultimately triumphant party, or a party leader who was divisive and stifled the voice of young people.

The MPs said they would continue to work to achieve the former.