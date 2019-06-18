The Nationalist Party’s executive committee will be meeting on Monday evening to debate the “political situation” as embattled leader Adrian Delia faces calls from his own MPs to resign.

The timing of the meeting could be pivotal for Dr Delia’s future as it will take place 24 hours before the expiration of the ‘ultimatum’ given to him last week by the majority of his parliamentary group members.

The Sunday Times of Malta reported that, in a marathon session last Tuesday, ending at about 2.15am on Wednesday, Dr Delia was told to consider his position despite having been at the helm for less than two years.

Such drastic action was sought in the wake of last month’s electoral disasters and allegations that have dogged him even before he became leader.

He is expected to come back with a reply on Tuesday evening, when the parliamentary group reconvenes. However, party sources said Dr Delia could make one last-ditch attempt to save his position if he manages to secure the support of the executive committee in Monday’s meeting.

Apart from the timing of the meeting, suspicions that such a move could be on the cards were further fuelled by the fact that the agenda includes a debate on the “political situation”.

“In the circumstance, it could be the case that Dr Delia will seek the support of the executive committee to be able to put himself in a strong position when facing the parliamentary group the following day,” they said.

Nonetheless, some of the PN leader’s fiercest critics said such a ploy would neither help to regain the trust of the parliamentary group nor make him electable.

“The very fact that Dr Delia is finding the full backing of the Labour media not to relinquish his post speaks volumes about his potential to become prime minister,” they said.

Dr Delia was conspicuously absent on Sunday as he neither addressed political activities nor gave comments on the PN’s radio station, as is the norm on Sundays. This was even more telling when considering that fresh allegations were levelled against him by a former business partner, Kris Bajada, in a news item appearing on Malta Today.

According to Mr Bajada, who was also a close friend of the PN leader, Dr Delia’s signature on documents at the heart of a money-laundering investigation was genuine.

The existence of the documents, which had been reported by the Times of Malta last March, cropped up during an investigation by the government’s anti-money laundering agency, FIAU.

It was looking into claims that Dr Delia had been involved in a prostitution racket in London, some 15 years ago.

While denying any wrongdoing, Dr Delia had insisted his signature had been falsified to the point that he had asked the Police Commissioner to launch an investigation into the matter.