The winemaking legacy at Delicata remains unbroken for four generations. With their spirit of innovation, the Delicata family continues to produce Maltese wines that stand among the world's finest.

Delicata, Malta’s household name synonymous with award-winning quality wines of Malta and Gozo, commemorates the winery’s 115th anniversary this year.

Malta’s oldest and foremost wine company was established by Eduardo Delicata in 1907 and officially named Emmanuel Delicata Winemaker Ltd. after his son. Since its early beginnings, Delicata has grown into a dynamic winery that trailblazes high-quality winemaking craftmanship.

As the longest operating winery in Malta, Delicata has continued to pioneer local winemaking with optimism through a variety of trials such as World Wars, economical depressions, EU accession, urbanisation, and other countless challenges over the 115-year timeline.

Today, the winery crafts a total of 30 different boutique DOK and IGT wines from 20 different grape varieties, whilst working hand-in-glove with a regiment of affiliated grape growers.

As the family winery moves into the future, it has been positioned for an exciting journey. Delicata is already actively incorporating sustainability as a core value into its strategy.

Three brothers Michael, Mario and Matthew (from left) flank their father George Delicata.

A family affair

Making great wines requires passion and perseverance. No easy way out, it is a family’s engagement, the commitment of the Delicata family that spans four generations.

Together in unison, Mario, Michael and Matthew Delicata are poised to do the Delicata legacy of making top-notch Maltese wines proud.

Their father Vincent George Delicata has been at the helm of the firm since the early 1970s and the three brothers joined him after their studies to hold key roles in the business.

The old winemaking hall which has since received multiple major upgrades.

Or, as Mr Delicata puts it: “The fact that we are an independent, fourth generation, family-run winery is very important to us. My three sons are all playing a vital, hands-on, day-to-day role in the future of the wine business my grandfather Eduardo established 115 years ago and my late-father Emmanuel was so passionate about. Today I feel proud that our Delicata wines are family wines, every step of the way, from the vine to the table.”

Emmanuel Delicata, who took over from his father Eduardo, standing at the winery’s foundation stone, 1962.

First and foremost

Delicata has been responsible for several ‘firsts’ that have transformed Malta’s wine scene. And, with their flagship wines like Gran Cavalier, Grand Vin de Hauteville and Medina, the winemaker has helped Malta gain the attention of leading wine critics such as Oz Clark, Robert Joseph and Charles Metcalfe. Most wine lovers, though, will be thinking of Malta’s grand annual wine festival, a novelty that was by Maltese standards well ahead of its time of inception in 2000.

Delicata is a name that some might even say has been instrumental in saving the country’s native Girgentina and Ġellewża grape varieties from extinction when others saw no use for them. Delicata advocated Malta’s own grapes long before indigenous varietals became as much attention-grabbing as wines made from international varieties.

“We are proud of our Maltese heritage. While heritage, our land, our people are at the heart of our brand, we are far from an oldish, traditional wine company. Our affinity for innovation and experimentation keeps propelling our direction. World-class wine quality is the governing principle that spurs any investment we make. As a 115-year-young, Maltese family-owned winery, we realise all too well that today’s efforts are made so as to hand over the business in even better shape to the fifth generation”.

Thankful for the custom

The Delicata family is recognisant of the fact that 115 years in business is a shared achievement. “Our wines have a respectable representation on wine lists and retail shelves in Malta and Gozo, and this could not have been achieved without the support and loyalty of our affiliated grape growers, business partners, winery staff and, of course, the many clients and customers,” Mr Delicata said.

“Being a winemaker gives enormous joy, knowing that whenever a bottle of our wine is opened memories are made, coloured with excitement, nostalgia, hope and endless other emotions that families and friends feel when they toast to their own milestones – and that is the real thrill of the job.”

Delicata organises Malta’s grandest annual wine festival.

Delicata winery in figures

• 115-year-old, est. 1907

• 100 per cent Maltese family-owned

• 75-person team

• 17 gold, 15 silver, 48 bronze awards

• 30 DOK & IGT wine labels

• cc. 135 ha of vineyards cultivated

• 200 + affiliated grape growers

• 300-year-old wine cellars

