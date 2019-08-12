The 17th edition of the Delicata Classic Wine Festival will be held in Nadur this weekend. It will be held every evening from today to Sunday from 7pm to midnight at Ġnien il-Kunsill, which offers spectacular panoramic country and sea views of the valley leading down to Mġarr Harbour, Comino and Malta.

There will be over 20 wines to sample, including 10 Delicata award-winning brands, served from stalls spread along the garden. Patrons will be able to buy a purse of 24 wine coins redeemable for wines of their choice.

Live cooking stalls will serve a variety of traditional Maltese, Gozitan and international dishes.

Leading local bands will provide live entertainment throughout the festival.

The Delicata Classic Wine Festival, organised by Emmanuel Delicata Winemaker in collaboration with Nadur local council, will be held today, tomorrow and on Sunday from 7pm to midnight at Ġnien il-Kunsill, Nadur. For details, view https://delicata.com/nadur-gozo.