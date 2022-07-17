The Delicata Classic Wine Festival, Malta’s longest-running wine festival, returns to the Upper Barrakka Gardens in Valletta, on August 13 and 14.

After a forced two-year hiatus, Delicata is delighted to stage the 19th edition of the festival, an event that transcends just wine tasting. It also supports the local music, arts, culture and culinary scene as part of Delicata’s environment, social and governance (ESG) commitment.

The wines are still the stars, though. Over 20 wines will be on show. They are the semi-sparkling Frizzantes, the DOK Malta Medina and DOK Gozo Victoria Heights boutique wines, the flagship Gran Cavalier and Grand Vin de Hauteville ranges, the sweeter lifestyle Dolcino and Falcon wines, the lush Casella Moscato and other varietals of the Classic Collection, all three of the Pjazza Reġina wines, as well as the popular Spritzzers.

Entrance is free but, to try the wines, there is a fee of €20 for a handy wine purse of 24 wine coins and a souvenir glass to keep. Handing over the correct change of wine coins will prompt wine stewards to pour a standard glass of wine.

Every evening, which starts at 7pm, there will be a double-bill of top local talent on show. On August 13, Cash and Band will be followed by Red Electrick. On Sunday, Kurt Calleja & Band will kick off the evening, while the Spiteri Lucas Band will close the festival.

Live cooking stalls will be serving a tempting variety of both traditional Maltese and international dishes to tease a wide range of palates prepared by Malta’s top event caterers Il-Kċina, Noodle Box, Grill Street, Gate of India and Sky Lounge by Luna.

The online payment facility is operational already. Prepayment will save time queuing on the night since it allows patrons to collect their wine coins and glass from the dedicated online priority lane outside the gardens. The cash tills will remain open on the night as well.

This is the showcase for Malta’s wines par excellence. The enchanted atmosphere, the breathtaking views of the world-class venue that is Grand Harbour and the floodlit Three Cities will make anyone’s visit truly memorable.

With wonderful wines, delicious food and great live music, Delicata’s festival weekend is set to be the one you don’t want to miss.

For more details and prepayment, go to www.delicata.com/2022-valletta-malta/.

Georges Meekers is Delicata’s head of marketing and an award-winning wine writer.