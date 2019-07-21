The Delicata Classic Wine Festival, a summer event on any wine enthusiast’s calendar, is being held for the 18th time by Malta’s award-winning, supercentenarian Delicata winery.

This year’s edition will take place at the Upper Barrakka Gardens in Valletta, from Thursday to Sunday, every evening from 7pm to midnight.

There are more than 20 wines to sample, including the semi-sparkling frizzantes made from the native old bush vines Girgentina and Ġellewża. There are the DOK Malta Medina and DOK Gozo Victoria Heights boutique wines, a selection of the flagship Gran Cavalier and Grand Vin de Hauteville ranges, as well as the sweeter lifestyle Dolcino and Falcon wines, the popu­lar lush Casella Moscato and other varietals of the Classic Collection, all three Pjazza Reġina wines and the ready-mixed wine coolers called Spritzzers.

Entrance is free. To try the wines, there is a €16 fee in return for a wine purse filled with 24 wine coins and a souvenir glass which is yours to keep. Handing over the correct change of wine coins at the stalls inside will prompt dedicated wine stewards to pour a standard 150ml glass of the wine on show in the festival glass.

Every evening there is a double-bill of music by some of Malta’s leading bands, such as Airport Impressions and The Crowns.

This year’s festival also aspires to give a little back for a good cause

Live cooking stalls will be serving a variety of both traditional Maltese and international dishes to tease a wide range of palates.

Wine purses and glasses are sold at the venue until 11pm and wine will be poured up to 11.30pm. Patrons are reminded to enjoy responsibly and never drink and drive. A convenient online prepayment facility is already operational at the Delicata website www.delicata.com. It will save queueing time and lets one collect their wine coins and glass swiftly on the night.

This year’s festival also aspires to give a little back for a good cause. When prepaying online, a voluntary donation is accepted in aid of the preservation of endangered sea turtles by Nature Trust Malta, a beneficiary of the winery’s charitable Delicata for Good initiative. Anyone who donates is automatically in with a chance to win a double magnum of the winery’s signature and award-winning Gran Cavalier Syrah.

The enchanted atmosphere, the breathtaking views of the Grand Harbour and the floodlit Three Cities will make anyone’s visit truly memorable.

More information can be found on www.delicata.com