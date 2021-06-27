After two enforced fallow years for what is considered Malta’s grandest wine happening, the Delicata Classic Wine Festival is scheduled to return with a bang in 2022.

The provisional dates to pencil in one’s diary are August 12, 13 and 14, 2022, for the Malta edition at the Upper Barrakka Gardens, Valletta. The dates for the Gozo repeat of the festival in Nadur in 2022 will be communicated later.

Delicata’s annual wine fest had to be cancelled in 2020 and will not be held this year either given the COVID-19 restrictions on the organisation of mass events.

“But we can’t wait to welcome back all the Delicata fans and the thousands of loyal festival revellers in the summer of 2022 for what will be the 19th edition since the first festival took place in 2002,” a Delicata Winery spokesperson said.

“It promises to be a fantastic wine celebration to look forward to for our team, the many helpers, the entertainers, caterers, charity partners, suppliers, sponsors, the Valletta community and, of course, the tens of thousands of wine enthusiasts from Malta and beyond our shores that make the event the success that it is.”

Emmanuel Delicata is Malta’s oldest family-run winery producing an extensive range of 30 Malta-grown boutique wines which have amassed over 100 international awards.

