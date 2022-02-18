The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) board on Friday approved a variation and renewal of the anti-pollution permit of the Delimara Power Station.

In a statement, the authority said the application was approved during a public meeting following a process that included consultation with a number of statutory consultees as well as a public consultation.

The Integrated Pollution Prevention and Control permit covers a number of variations including, but not limited to, the transfer of fuel to third parties and the addition of emission points to air from medium combustion plants.

The installation has been covered by an IPPC permit since 2010. The permit, ERA said, takes into account the holistic environmental performance of the installation and ascertains that the operations are undertaken in line with the best available techniques that are available for such operations.

It also takes into consideration all the aspects of the operations including emissions to air, discharges, management of waste, monitoring of operations as well as monitoring of pollutants prior to release into the environment.