The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted businesses worldwide. The economic impact is huge on countries, sectors and individual businesses.

In an attempt at helping local businesses fight back as well as helping everyone to stay home, Maltese company 4Sight Group has designed Maltadeliveries.com. This website is a free listing of businesses that deliver both products and services direct to households. Any business can list on it for free, and people can easily search for the service or product they require delivered to their house.

“We urge both businesses and customers to share it with their contacts online,” said Maurizio Mamo, 4Sight Group CEO.

“It is one of the few ways we found we could contribute back to the community in these hard times. We hope people will make the best use of it and find it useful.”