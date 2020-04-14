The police are investigating a second reported mugging of a deliveryman in a few days.

The latest case took place early on Tuesday.

A 28-year-old Pakistani told the police that the incident occurred after he delivered goods to a private residence at about 1.15am in Triq it-Tfief, San Ġwann.

As he was about to drive off, two men stopped in front of him and he fell off his motorcycle.

The men then produced a knife, demanded his money and fled with it.

No one was injured.

On Friday, a delivery man distributing food in Żabbar escaped uninjured when he was attacked by two men armed with a knife.

The police said the incident happened in Triq il-Ġiżimina at 1.45am.

The victim told the police he was on his bike and as he handed the two men the food and gave them the bill, they took out a knife and asked him for the money he was carrying.

The thieves escaped with the cash.