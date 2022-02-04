Dell Technologies role, as a global IT leader, is to help businesses of all sizes chart their journey to their digital future, providing them with comprehensive solutions that anticipate and cover their every need. At the current stage, we operate in a “do-anything-from-anywhere” economy which is enabled by an exponentially expanding data ecosystem. This brings enormous opportunities for companies in Malta, but also increases costs and complexity. Our ability to secure and maintain increasingly complex IT systems, and successfully manage costs is the key to unlock valuable revenue for our Maltese clients. After all, it is estimated that 65 per cent of Global GDP will be digital in 2022, which means Malta should not be left behind the ongoing digital revolution.

The fastest path to hybrid cloud

Maltese companies have embraced the cloud paradigm, but still need a lot to do to successfully manage complex hybrid cloud architectures. Dell Technologies Cloud is the best way for modern enterprises today to manage their hybrid cloud infrastructure. Our advantage stems from the fact that we’ve accumulated vast experience from servicing over 45,000 customers with more than 108,000 IT locations globally. The 5-fold advantage of our holistic cloud solution allows customers to:

Achieve a consistent experience across all clouds

Move quickly without disruption

Reduce costs with flexible pricing models

Migrate to the cloud more easily

Deploy workloads to the ideal cloud environment

What we do best is offer a richer ecosystem, more consistent and functional, eliminate complexities, and subtract the major pain of creating a robust hybrid cloud architecture for companies in Malta – cost. For example, VMware Cloud Foundation on VxRail runs, manages, automates and secures the whole hybrid cloud infrastructure, while our Dell Technologies Cloud Validated Designs further accelerate this turn-key solution, especially in the deploying stages. Perhaps our biggest advantage is that we support an extensive number of partner clouds, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure and more than 4,200 additional cloud providers, enabling enterprises to seamlessly extend the hybrid cloud experience. Within this environment, SD-WAN networking solutions and VDI systems create a highly secure and fast way to connect to central resources and allow for execution of heavy workloads via streaming.

PRO TIP: Companies still suffering from obsolete legacy IT systems, should immediately seek how to modernize their infrastructure, leveraging Dell’s Hyperconverged portfolio that simplifies operational models and reduces costs.

Security and automation rule the day

At Dell Technologies we deem extremely important the issue of protecting the sensitive data of Maltese companies and institutions against serious cyber-threats, such as ransomware, that threaten our customers’ critical infrastructure and valuable assets and their clients’ privacy, with millions in damages and their brand name fame at stake. Maltese enterprises and institutions face threats of greater and greater sophistication and huge economic and operational impact. As a result, 2022 will see a very significant increase in the security industry that is responding to these threats with greater automation and integration. Every customer can benefit greatly from our PowerProtect Cyber Recovery solution that protects and isolates critical data from ransomware and other sophisticated threats. Furthermore, we provide CyberSense, an AI/ML powered technology that can find corruption in data when a cyber threat penetrates the data center. With PowerProtect Cyber Recovery and CyberSense, Maltese organizations can successfully protect critical data and avoid damage to business and reputation that threats like ransomware present.

PRO TIP: Security and automation are cornerstones of Smart Cities, especially tourist destinations, which offer additional opportunities for tourism and hospitality industry, promoting a safer and healthier environment for visitors.

Reimagining the office

The most obvious near-term changes we see everywhere around us, is the reorganization of workforce to operate away from the office and stay effective and productive from anywhere. In this area, Dell Technologies offers tremendous tools in a variety of scenarios. The most obvious one is offering business client systems and peripherals that allow for the quick setting of a highly functional and productive office space at home, turning mobile devices into desktop workhorses very quickly.

PRO TIP: Thanks to Dell’s PCaaS offerings, partners can offer to their customers tailored and customized solutions, with equipment that works out of the box immediately, preconfigured with all the necessary apps and policies of the customer’s organization.

Opportunities at the Edge

In 2022, Dell Technologies will continue to offer edge platforms that provide enormous capacity for a diverse range of edge ecosystems and software defined edge workloads/software stacks. The open and software-defined nature of Dell’s edge offerings means that there are huge possibilities of deploying edge platforms of various functions - compute, storage, I/O and other foundational IT capacities in a stable, secure, and operationally simple way.

PRO TIP: Maltese companies can easily grow and extend their applications, services and data systems with a fraction of the usual IT investment, thanks to open edge networking and partners can create powerful solutions based on incredible hardware.

Enterprise 5G on the rise

We foresee that 2022 is the year when 5G will become available to enterprises very extensively and will bring enormous opportunities to key industries such as retail. 5G will no longer be just a faster variant of WiFi, but a viable foundation of deploying corporate operations via 5G networks and quickly incorporating data sources and management systems into a single platform, traversing through mobility, IoT, Edge and Cloud environments.

PRO TIP: Transportation and the automotive industry are major sectors that will benefit from the convergence of 5G, IoT and Edge interconnectivity. We are also seeing a significant expansion of software and compute content within our automobiles via ADAS and autonomous vehicle efforts.

Focusing on social impact

Companies that don’t have a convincing narrative of using their technological prowess to promote positive social impact, increase diversity and inclusion, reduce carbon emissions and energy footprint, and integrate programs of reusing materials, will fall behind in customers’ eyes. At Dell Technologies we have place social impact at the center of all our operations and interactions, which has enabled us to use our technology for good, for all communities. A small sample of the recognition of our efforts includes the following:

Forbes 2021 Best Employers for Diversity and Best Employers for Women

CDP Climate A List – Excellence in our corporate efforts in the case of climate change

2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies – for ninth year

PRO TIP: Maltese companies can be taught invaluable lessons from Dell’s Progress Made Real continuous project that sets specific goals and targets.

Dell Technologies in Malta

In Malta Dell Technologies is partnering with three Solution Providers. For more information please visit: https://www.delltechnologies.com/partner/en-us/partner/find-a-partner.htm

About the author

Thomas Gotsis is the Malta Territory Manager at Dell Technologies. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Studies and Master’s in Management Studies. Over the past 20 years he has been working with high-profile technology providers and vendors in developing and managing international market territories in EMEA.