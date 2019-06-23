As part of its ongoing commitment towards making an impact that matters in society, Deloitte Malta recently set up the Deloitte Foundation, a non-profit voluntary organisation which will support initiatives under four main pillars: quality education, environmental sustainability, cultural heritage and societal impact.

The Deloitte Foundation marked its official launch on June 13, through an art exhibition held at the Deloitte offices in Mrieħel, where acting president Anġlu Farrugia inaugurated the event. A number of guests including NGOs and voluntary organisations attended the event to learn more about the Deloitte Foundation, its goals and aspirations, as well as to witness a diverse selection of original Maltese artworks, featuring local artists Anthony Calleja, Debbie Caruana Dingli, Rupert Cefai, Nickie Sultana and James Vella Clark.

“Deloitte is a purpose-led organisation and our purpose is to make an impact that matters on our clients, our people and on society” said Malcolm Booker, Deloitte Malta CEO.

“As we grow our business, we feel an even stronger need to contribute to the growth and sustainability of our local communities by leveraging our knowledge, skills and resources to make an impact that matters. Our ongoing commitment towards corporate responsibility and sustainability over the years has led us to formally establish the Deloitte Foundation, through which we will bring our purpose to life. The Deloitte Foundation is the cornerstone of our commitment to our community in Malta.”

Lisa Dimbleby, CR&S lead for Deloitte Malta, said: “Although we are making an impact with our various corporate responsibility initiatives, the Deloitte Foundation has been established to create an even more structured framework for our diversified strategy, helping us to engage our people to make positive social impacts and to collaborate with strategic partners to work on various community projects in Malta.”

Reinforcing the Deloitte Foundation’s mission is a firm commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Launched in 2015, the SGDs encompass 17 bold goals to strengthen People, Planet, Prosperity, Peace and Partnership by 2030.

More information and details on www.deloitte.com/mt/foundation.