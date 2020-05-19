The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted every industry, including the education sector. The forced temporary physical closure of all educational providers has seen the implementation of remote facilities for learning and working. With this in mind, and in order to meet the demand for continuing professional development, Deloitte Malta has launched Develop – its online CPD training arm.

Deloitte fosters professional growth and empowers its people to perform to their full potential through the provision of accessible long-term learning opportunities. As a result, Deloitte is able to commit to utilising its extensive resources of qualified professionals to provide continuous education and training during the current crisis.

The digital courses and webinars on offer through Develop have been designed to help executives from all industries stay on top of their game. Experts from Deloitte Malta will seek to address critical issues and key challenges within the changing business landscape.

Develop will provide a platform for interactive, practical and value based learning on current, and relevant topics that will help propel success and accelerate business growth, while promoting expertise and professional development.

A comprehensive selection of CPD webinars are available, including: introduction to digital marketing; customer experience strategy; from strategy to implementation; the learning organisation; project management during COVID-19; and employee engagement.

To celebrate the launch of Develop, the first 15 applicants for the course entitled ‘Introduction to Digital Marketing’’ will be able to join the online session free of charge.

Develop will also be offering corporate training to clients and designing learning-based solutions to meet their requirements. Businesses will be able to prepare for the post-COVID-19 reality by improving their employees’ professional skills and enhancing their work performance.

Claudine Cassar, Deloitte consulting leader, said: “Learning is always important, but in times like these, it is critical to ensure continuity to those seeking professional development. COVID-19 has changed the way we work and business paradigms are shifting, so companies need to look ahead by developing their human capital to enable them to thrive in the new business reality.”

For more information visit www.deloitte.com/mt/develop.