Auditing firm Deloitte Malta has asked staff who have recently returned from Italy to work from home for two weeks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

The branch of the international auditing and business advisory firm Deloitte said it had also deferred all non-essential travel of it staff to Italy.

It comes as Italy's new coronavirus spread south on Tuesday to Tuscany and Sicily. There are no cases in Malta, authorities have confirmed.

Deloitte Malta’s People and Purpose Leader Caroline Cassar Reynaud, said the procedures were being taken to protect staff.

“The safety and well-being of our people is our top priority," she said. "Deloitte Malta is monitoring developments relating to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) on an ongoing basis and is in constant contact with Deloitte’s global and regional offices in order to provide the best possible support to our staff.

“Having regard to the developments in Italy over the weekend and given the proximity and frequency of travel to and from Italy by our personnel, Deloitte Malta has adopted standard protocols around non-essential travel to Italy, as a precautionary measure.”

Screening for the virus has started this week at Malta International Airport, with thermal scanners installed at the arrivals area.

Two passengers arriving on a flight from Bergamo on Monday were tested for COVID-19 after they landed in Malta showing signs of fever. They have been given the all-clear.