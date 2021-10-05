The Aquatic Sports Association of Malta have named Delon Dannhauser as an interim national swimming coach following the departure of Artem Goncharenko late last month.

South African coach Dannhauser has been in Malta for almost three years now where he is working as Associate Head Coach at Sirens ASC.

Sources have told the Times of Malta that Dannhauser has agreed to take over the job of national coach for the next six months and then a decision will be taken on whether he will sign a new long-term contract with the local governing body of acquatic sport.

