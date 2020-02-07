The latest Teatru Malta production, L-Interrogazzjoni, delves into the complex relationship of couple Martina (Clare Agius) and Stephanie (Angele Galea), who are rendered prisoners within the claustrophobic confines of their traumatic past.

Their wounds permeate deep, fuelling the duo’s obsession with one another to reach boiling point.

The one-hour long play, certified 16+, is being held in the living room of a private residence in Għargħur. The audience will be served tea or wine by the host after the show. The exact location will only be revealed to ticket buyers.

A special edition of L-Interrogazzjoni will be held on Valentine’s Day. The ticket price will include the show, a post-show Taħdita Teatru with the cast, director Lee-N Abela, writer Alfred Buttigieg and special guests, over a special menu prepared by the host and free-flowing wine.

L-Interrogazzjoni is being staged today at 8pm, tomorrow, Sunday and Monday at 5 and 8pm, on February 12 and 14 at 8pm and on February 15 and 16 at 5 and 8pm. For tickets, log on to www.kultura.mt.