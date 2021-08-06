After 500 years, Hieronymus Bosch’s paintings still shock and fascinate.

Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta is today showing a film delving into the vivid imagination of this visionary as part of its Exhibition on Screen series.

The film addresses questions such as: Why do Bosch’s strange and fantastical paintings resonate with people now more than ever? How does he bridge the medieval and Renaissance worlds? Where did his unconventional and timeless creations come from?

The film features the 2016 exhibition Jheronimus Bosch – Visions of Genius, which was held at the Noordbrabants Museum in southern Netherlands.

This exhibition brought the majority of Bosch’s paintings and drawings together for the first time to his home town of Den Bosch and attracted almost half a million art lovers from all over the world.

The screening starts at 7.30pm. For tickets, log on to www.kreattivita.org.

The film will be shown again on November 6 at 7.30pm.