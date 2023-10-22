Lura Fiż-Żmien – Rakkonti u Ġrajjiet mill-Istorja ta’ Pajjiżna

by Joe R. Scicluna

Lura Fiż-Żmien ‒ Rakkonti u Ġrajjiet Mill-Istorja Ta’ Pajjiżna is a fascinating journey through Malta’s history and culture. This book compiles articles by the author that were published in Maltese newspapers over the years.

Scicluna’s writing covers a wide range of topics, including Maltese folklore, parish festas, the development of Maltese theatre, politics, local hobbies, arts and crafts, and life on the islands during and after World War II. The author weaves his personal experiences into these stories, making it relatable and engaging.

The book features short biographies of influential figures in Maltese culture and their global impact. Lura Fiż-Żmien is a book that not only educates, but also connects with readers on a personal and cultural level.