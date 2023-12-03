A leakage management programme by the Water Services Corporation has reduced national demand for water to around 60% of what it was during the mid-1990s despite an increasing population, an expanding economy, and an improving standard of living, the prime minister told a Commonwealth conference on Sunday.

Malta, he said, boasts one of the lowest water distribution network Infrastructure Leakage Index in the European Union, a showcase figure lower than 1.8, down from a staggering 20 in the early 1990s, spearheaded by a relentless water resource conservation drive by the national water utility.

The conference, at the United Arab Emirates, has the theme ‘A Commonwealth Call to Action on Living Lands: Progressing from Adoption to Implementation - Launch of Implementation Framework’. It is a side event of the COP28 climate conference which Abela addressed on Saturday.

The prime minister said the world is experiencing a triple planetary crisis. Climate change, protecting biodiversity, and nurturing the ecological restoration of the land have become an urgent priority for all.

Growing water scarcity due to climate change, he said, is becoming an even greater reality for an increasing number of countries, threatening the lives and livelihoods of their citizens. Taken together, all these conditions have a significant effect on a country’s economic and social development.

Throughout the years, he said, Malta had developed an integrated water management framework, including the leakage management programme, energy-efficient sea-water desalination and a New Water programme that transforms wastewater into a high-quality and safe alternative water resource for agricultural irrigation.

The prime minister addressing the Commonwealth conference.

Concurrently, the government had strived to develop a high level of appreciation for the importance of using water effectively and efficiently and support was provided to enterprises to optimise their water use efficiency.

Abela also spoke about the successful launch of Green Bonds by the Water Services Corporation to finance green projects and educational programmes to build a water conservation culture among the public.

He said Malta’s water policy framework is being promoted internationally as a case of best practice for other small islands wishing to replicate it.

"We hope our experience inspires fellow Commonwealth countries facing similar challenges and seeking to diversify forms of financing of national green transition agendas," Abela said.