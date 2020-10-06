Frenchman Arnaud Demare won a photo-finish sprint for the fourth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Tuesday, with Portugal’s Joao Almeida holding onto the leader’s pink jersey as Welsh contender Geraint Thomas withdrew through injury.

Groupama-FDJ rider Demare pipped Slovak Peter Sagan and Italy’s Davide Ballerini in a thrilling battle to the line after the 140km ride from Catania to Villafranca Tirrena, the last stage in Sicily before the race heads for mainland Italy.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta