Frenchman Arnaud Demare of the FDJ team won stage five of the Giro d’Italia in a sprint finish along the seafront at the port of Messina, Sicily, on Tuesday ahead of Team UAE’s Fernando Gaviria.

It was the powerfully built sprinter’s seventh stage win on the Giro and the 30-year-old punched the air as he zipped over the line with after a 65kmph finish on a 1km home straight.

“We know what we are capable of but we had to be patient,” said Demare, who was second to Mark Cavendish on stage three.

