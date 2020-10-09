Arnaud Demare comfortably took the finishing sprint in Brindisi on Friday for his second straight stage victory and third on this year's Giro d'Italia.

Frenchman Demare, who rides for Groupama-FDJ, ended the 143km seventh stage from Matera to Brindisi by surging clear of Slovakian Peter Sagan and Australian Michael Matthews to retain the points jersey.

Portuguese rider Joao Almeida of Deceuninck retained the overall lead.

