French international winger Ousmane Dembele, whose contract with Barcelona expired last month, ended six months of speculation by agreeing to ‘rejoin’ the Catalan side, the club announced on Thursday.

“Staying at Barca was always my first choice,” Dembele said on the pitch at Barcelona’s training ground as he signed his two-year contract extension until June 2024.

The signing brings an end to a six-month soap opera about where the 25-year-old would be playing his football next season.

“It’s been a long time coming, but now everyone is happy,” said Dembele. “I’m very happy, Barcelona has been my dream club since I was a child. I can’t wait for the season to start so I can give it my all.”

Dembele joined Barcelona in 2017 from Borussia Dortmund, but suffered a string of serious hamstring injuries.

“The first three years were not easy with injuries, but now I feel good with the team and the city and I have the confidence of everyone,” he said.

Click here for full story