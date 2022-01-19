Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has suggested Ousmane Dembele could be sold this month after saying the winger must sign a new contract or “we will look for an exit for the player”.

Barca are desperate to avoid Dembele leaving on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer and would at least pocket a fee for the 24-year-old if he is sold in the current transfer window.

Dembele has suffered numerous injuries since joining from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth 140 million euros ($158.9 million), in 2017.

Yet after losing several key players to reduce the club’s debts, Barcelona have been keen to keep the Frenchman, who remains one of the team’s most talented players.

