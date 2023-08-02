Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez confirmed on Tuesday that Ousmane Dembele is poised to leave the Spanish giants after receiving an offer from Paris Saint-Germain.

Dembele, 26, was left on the bench on Tuesday as Barcelona wrapped up their North American pre-season tour with a 1-0 win over AC Milan in Las Vegas.

Afterward, Hernandez told Spanish television that French international Dembele — who scored in last weekend’s victory over Real Madrid in Dallas — had been left out after informing Barcelona he wanted to leave.

“I will be very clear,” Hernandez said. “He has asked us that he wants to leave, he has been very direct, that he has a proposal from Paris Saint-Germain, that they have called him from there and here we cannot do anything. It is his personal decision.

