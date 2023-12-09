Hibernians powered past Luxol on Friday to give coach Mario Tabone’s clan a well-needed boost in their quest towards a return to the BOV Division One playoffs.

In a public holiday full of local basketball, the Paolites put up a dominant performance to get themselves off the bottom of the standings before an injury-depleted Valletta Fighters fell into the final spot after a blowout loss to Depiro.

Meanwhile, Mellieha Libertas remained the only unbeaten side in the division so far this season after beating Gzira Athleta with a convincing team display.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

