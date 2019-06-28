A permanent streamer reading “Cheeky Monkey in Valletta/A place where we can all go bananas” has been put up prominently in lower Merchants Street, Valletta.

This is, to say the least, an insult to Valletta, a European City of Culture. The streamer must be removed if we cherish the least touch of respect to our capital city. The city is being flooded with advertisements of all sorts.

Is this the way to enhance the beauty of the baroque character of Valletta, built by ‘gentlemen for gentlemen’?