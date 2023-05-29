The Villa Anna Teresa Dementia Activity Day Centre provides support and friendship for persons living with dementia. Fully aware that there are persons who now find themselves less able to go out unaccompanied but still have a desire to enjoy a day out, share a meal and join in activities which provide opportunity to spend quality time with others, the Centre promises to fully support these persons in every aspect of their lives.

The Villa Anna Teresa Dementia Activity Day Centre will enable persons with dementia to continue to lead an active life by allowing for choice, control, independence and dignity through specially designed therapeutic programmes, activities, and events. Persons with dementia have many opportunities to benefit from full participation in activities that encourage self-esteem and self-fulfilment. We tailor our services to be inclusive of each person’s particular needs and preferences, while helping to alleviate the stress experienced by loved ones who care for them. The Villa Anna Teresa Dementia Activity Centre can help by providing daily respite which is flexible in that the caregiver can arrange as much or as little time away as they need.

Facilities and activities

At Villa Anna Teresa Dementia Activity Day Centre, we have created a safe, friendly, and stimulating environment where people will feel comfortable and at ease.

We aim to help persons living with dementia to remain independent for longer and provide respite care, advice, and support to caregivers. With our knowledge and expertise, we offer advice and support around diagnosis and symptoms, all in a safe and secure homely environment with good quality day care.

A breath of fresh air

The Villa Anna Teresa Dementia Activity Day Centre is set in lovely secure gardens where one can walk round, just sit and enjoy the view or join in with the outside activities on warm sunny days. If one has green fingers, or wishes to explore gardening, one can keep busy in the vast gardens found at Villa Anna Teresa.

Healthy, nutritious food

We believe that maintaining a healthy, varied diet is important in overall wellbeing and physical health. We offer a varied menu and have meals that cover a wide range of dietary needs. Our spacious and attractive dining room offers the opportunity to dine in comfort in a sociable environment, receiving the level of support appropriate to your individual needs.

Activities

Join us for a range of therapeutic and leisure activities which include but are not limited to: Memory Recall and Reminiscence; Arts and crafts; Seasonal projects; Gardening; Music and dance activities; Leisure activities; Movement and physical activities; Sensory activities; Cookery; Self-care; and Relaxation.

We encourage people to maintain old hobbies or learn new skills, and the continuation of lifelong roles. The activities are designed to meet the specific needs of the person, which have been highlighted in their care plan reflecting our person-centred approach to care.

Keep moving!

At Villa Anna Teresa Dementia Activity Day Centre, we firmly believe in the benefits that regular exercise and movement bring both physically and mentally to people with dementia – and we also like to have fun! Music and dance is also a big part of keeping fit - everyone enjoys this. We have regular dance sessions, using music from bygone eras that people are familiar with and enjoy. Gentle dancing is an important part of our activity programme as they require participants to keep focusing on their movement and to listen for new instructions. This helps to keep both body and mind active. Sing-a-longs also form part of these sessions using familiar words and tunes to stimulate memories.

All our exercises are done to the accompaniment of music and are designed specially to help keep joints moving and muscles supple.

Reminiscence

At the Villa Anna Teresa Dementia Activity Day Centre, we host group or individual reminiscence sessions, where one can talk about the past or interact with activities. Our reminiscence items make special memories come flooding back - being able to look, touch and feel the object can help unlock long forgotten memories. We can get to know a person, find out their likes and dislikes and begin to build up a picture of who they really are.

This helps us when formulating a person-centred care plan.

Accessing services

Our team will be happy to discuss the services offered at our Dementia Activity Day Centre in more detail by calling us on 2712 3456/7, or e-mail info@villaannateresa.com.

You can also find out more about our services by visiting www.villaannateresa.com.