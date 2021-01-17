Malta University Consulting Ltd is offering an online course via Zoom entitled ‘Dementia Care Giving in the Community’ during February and March.

The course will consist of five sessions with a different topic and trainer for each session.

It is specifically designed to provide caregivers, including family members, with the knowledge and skills to care for people with dementia in Malta, most of whom live within their communities.

The course co-ordinator is Prof. Charles Scerri, a specialist in the behavioural, biochemical, neuropharmacological and social aspects of Alzheimer’s disease and associated dementias.

For further information call Maria Bugeja at Malta University Consulting Ltd on 2124 0746 or e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc .com.mt.

www.muhc.com.mt