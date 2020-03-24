People with dementia at a home for the elderly have been from a ward earmarked as a standby quarantine area, sparking concern among residents' relatives.

The Ruzar Briffa ward three at the St Vincent de Paul Residence is to be used if there is a need for isolation. It is part of a coronavirus contingency plan being put into practice by the Social Solidarity Ministry.

However relatives are worried about the repercussions that the move will have on the wellbeing of residents with dementia at the Luqa home.

“What worries us is that people with dementia struggle to get used to a new environment," said one relative. "And, since at the moment we can’t visit, we can’t even go there and ensure everything is alright.”

Visits have been temporarily halted at St Vincent de Paul because of the high risk to elderly residents of developing complications if they contract COVID-19. Skype calls have been introduced instead.

A spokesperson for the Social Solidarity Ministry said that the ward was chosen because it is the most isolated and that it hosts different people including those with dementia who don’t suffer from challenging behaviour.

“This specific ward has been chosen after consultations between professionals in the field, taking into account that it’s the most isolated ward at the residence and thus it will minimize the risk of spreading infections," the spokesperson said.

"This ward will be equipped with all the necessities including protective clothing, same as is being done at Mater Dei and other hospitals."

The son of a 73-year-old woman who has dementia and who has been at the residence for a year said the family were informed of the move on Tuesday.

“We are worried since we are not in a position to visit our mother due to the restrictions. We agree with these restrictions to keep our loved ones safe – even though it has been really tough."

He said that his father "really misses" his wife but that the added concern about the ward move was the "worst thing for a dementia sufferer."

"And we are not in a position to go and check up on her to see that everything is alright and that the conditions are right," he said.