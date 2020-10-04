Sarah Demicoli’s shy and quiet demeanour is in total contrast to her deportment in the water, where she morphs into a strong, controlled, and determined athlete. Maria Vella-Galea spoke with the 20-year-old on her achievements...
Sarah Demicoli’s first foray into the pool was at five years of age when her parents thought it would be a good idea for her to learn how to swim.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us