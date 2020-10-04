Sarah Demicoli’s shy and quiet demeanour is in total contrast to her deportment in the water, where she morphs into a strong, controlled, and determined athlete. Maria Vella-Galea spoke with the 20-year-old on her achievements...

Sarah Demicoli’s first foray into the pool was at five years of age when her parents thought it would be a good idea for her to learn how to swim.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta