All too often, we watch from the sidelines as democracy dissolves, slowly and visibly. As elsewhere internationally, the roots of this dissolution in Malta are deep and cannot be attributed solely to any one regime, no matter how corrupt.

As an ‘outsider’, it appears to me that very many Maltese have lost faith and even interest in democracy; they have set it aside in the search for a quiet life, for a quick buck, for an easy job, for moments of cheap political advantage and often with a two-fingered salute to both society and the future.



As a result, many powerful Maltese seem to be betting their future on smash-and-grab economics and politics, on weaponised national and local institutions and on extensive manipulation of public consciousness. The fact that this is also the case in other societies does not for a moment justify its negative impact on Maltese life.



These same interests are also betting on the spectacular failure of Maltese social structures and education systems to ‘teach’ democracy.



Democracy needs to be continuously defended and renewed through teaching and practising it. It needs to be defended not only by the formal and informal structures and institutions of society and by citizens but also through democratic norms and often unwritten rules of respect and restraint.



In short, democracy is far too important to be left to formal political structures or politicians or even to their initiatives, no matter how laudable.



What we urgently need to do is teach democracy by actually doing it not just via grand gestures and events but also in thousands of ‘little’ places and on ‘little’ occasions. Employing such an approach will inevitably lead us to ask even deeper and more fundamental questions of ourselves and society.



Such questions go to the heart of Malta’s future; what in effect should we be trying to do? Inculcating faith-inspired values; a supposed national identity; loyalty to tradition; a willingness to reframe and rebrand Malta? Training ‘good’ citizens, who are productive, obedient, unquestioning and respectful of authority? Should it mean developing the public’s self-esteem (especially that of young people), critical awareness and autonomous decision making and ability to clarify and assess values? Should it address difficult issues such as racism, sexism, environmental illiteracy etc.?



The fundamental challenge here is that there is no one ‘correct’ way to teach or inculcate democracy unless we also practice it and do so visibly. We need to teach democracy by experiencing it in very many fora and, most importantly routinely. Just as advances in science or excellence in sports need experimentation so does education for democracy need hands-on practice.

To learn, understand and be a democracy Maltese society must do democracy.

In advocating this approach, there is often a counter-argument that we should avoid issues that divide us and instead focus on what unites us. It is as if we will protect ourselves from unpalatable truths by insulating ourselves from them.



If we avoid discussing difference and conflict out of a misguided notion that we are protecting ourselves and society, we are imparting certain values by default.

We are telling the community that it cannot be trusted to deal with the issues. In effect, we infantilise citizens. This may suit some agendas, but does little for the short or long-term needs of Malta.

Truth, tolerance, respect, a willingness to learn from one another - these are some of the core values on which truly democratic nations thrive. They are the values that Malta must not only espouse but more importantly actually teach, illustrate and practice.

Education for citizenship in a democracy cannot happen in an artificially harmonious and conflict-free environment. In a Malta and a Europe whose 21st-century population will be increasingly diverse and contested, dealing with deeply conflicting values is a key aspect of citizenship. The central challenge is learning the ability to critically assess and creatively manage controversy and to make informed choices.

A population will learn and hone these skills only if enabled to encounter situations that require using them. The more we in effect continue to leave others – the government, the church, our politicians or the media - to decide for us, the weaker our society becomes.

Malta’s current top-down and often unquestioned strategy for democracy is deeply damaging. Malta can no longer continue to accept this for it is literally killing that democracy.